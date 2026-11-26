Every time I hear Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff talk about Russia’s war against Ukraine, I think of Gríma Wormtongue. In Tolkien’s The Two Towers, Gríma sits beside King Théoden of Rohan as his trusted counselor. In fact he is Saruman’s agent, and the advice he whispers is Saruman’s advice. By the time Gandalf reaches Edoras, the king no longer speaks his own mind. In Peter Jackson’s film the image is literal: Saruman’s voice comes out of Théoden’s mouth.

Trump’s court has its Gríma too. His name is Kirill Dmitriev: head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Putin’s special envoy for economic cooperation, and the Kremlin’s most assiduous courtier in Washington. And just as Théoden spoke Saruman’s words, Jared Kushner, who calls Dmitriev “an incredible friend of mine,” now speaks Dmitriev’s. His interview with Politico, published on 25 November, is the clearest example yet.

Two weeks ago, in “The House of Putin and the House of Trump”, I argued that Moscow negotiates with Washington the way royal houses once negotiated with one another: through gifts, favors, envoys and personal obligation rather than through institutions. Courts have courtiers, and the most useful ones serve another house. This essay is a follow-up. If that argument is right, the clearest evidence should not be a bribe or a secret deal. It should be a shared vocabulary. Below I set Kushner’s words beside statements by Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov and Dmitriev himself.

“Root causes” and a borrowed history

Kushner’s first substantive priority is the “post-war security architecture,” which, he says, “stems from what are the root causes of this conflict.” The phrase is not neutral. “Root causes” (pervoprichiny) has been the Kremlin’s standard formula since late 2024 for NATO enlargement, the status of Russian speakers in Ukraine, and, by implication, the existence of a Western-oriented Ukrainian state. Lavrov has repeatedly singled out Trump and his team as, in his words, the only Western representatives who have publicly addressed the root causes of the conflict (October 2025, repeated in September 2026). Kushner’s interview is the American side of that compliment.

I can date that shift precisely. I have scraped every text published on kremlin.ru since 31 December 1999 and read, one by one, each sentence containing pervoprichiny in any grammatical form. Before 2014 the word never appears in a Ukrainian context. For a decade afterwards it was a diagnosis, a word about blame: in October 2014 the Kremlin noted that Putin and Angela Merkel disagreed on the root causes of the crisis, and in June 2015 Putin insisted that Russia was “not the root cause.” The change came with Putin’s call with Olaf Scholz on 15 November 2024, when the readout first made “eliminating the root causes” a condition of any settlement. On 20 January 2025, the day of Trump’s inauguration, Putin said it in his own words at a meeting of the Security Council. Since then the condition has crowded out the diagnosis (see the chart).

The history that follows is Putin’s. Kushner says Putin “actually spoke with us” about the post-9/11 period, when Russia wanted to cooperate with America. “But then Bush started the NATO expansion eastward,” which Putin regarded as “not in the spirit of their agreement.” Under Obama, Kushner continues, the US ambassador “started campaigning in the streets” against Putin. Then came the Russia investigations, then Biden “invited Ukraine to join NATO,” “and then the war started.” Compare Putin at his December 2025 year-end press conference: the promises of NATO non-enlargement were ignored, “Нас же надули, в очередной раз обманули” (”We were conned, deceived yet again”). The street-protest story goes back to December 2011, when Putin accused Hillary Clinton of instigating the protests against the rigged Duma elections.

In this chronology, things happen to Russia. Georgia in 2008, Crimea and Donbas in 2014, and the full-scale invasion in 2022 appear only as reactions. Kushner adds the geopolitical layer as well. Russia, he says, has been “attacked maybe once a century for the past thousand years,” always “through the corridor that is now current-day Ukraine.” That is the Kremlin’s victimhood canon, the one in which Putin warns that the West wants revenge for Napoleon and Hitler. As history it is selective: the Swedish, French and German invasions came mostly along the Baltic–Smolensk axis, and the canon leaves out Russia’s own centuries of westward expansion. Kushner closes the passage with a disclaimer: “I’m not taking a side.”

Gifts, grievances and a phantom attack

Asked about progress, Kushner offered a timeline. Talks had begun moving in November, “then there was the attack that the Ukrainians did on Putin’s house at the end of December, which I think pushed him back.” The claim is Moscow’s. On 29 December 2025, Lavrov said Ukraine had launched 91 drones at Putin’s residence at Valdai, and Putin passed the story to Trump himself by phone. Within days the CIA assessed that Ukraine had not targeted the residence, and Trump reposted a New York Post editorial calling the Russian claim “bluster.” Eleven months later, Trump’s chief negotiator repeats the Russian version as fact and uses it to explain why the talks stalled. He remembers not his own government’s assessment but the story told in Putin’s room.

Why that room’s version sticks becomes clear in the interview’s most personal passages. Kushner calls Dmitriev “an incredible friend of mine” and recalls two episodes from 2020: the OPEC+ production cut they brokered with the Saudis, and a Russian plane of medical supplies for New York, “an initiative that Kirill Dmitriev led.” Dmitriev tells the OPEC+ story the same way, recalling to Ksenia Sobchak how they restored the deal “together with Jared.” The ventilator story has a less flattering record. The State Department later called the delivery a purchase, the 45 Aventa-M ventilators came from a subsidiary of a company under US sanctions since 2014, and no American hospital used them. In Kushner’s telling, five years on, it is still a gift.

Europe as the problem

When the conversation turns to Europe, Kushner speaks of “a lot of fear in Europe that’s unfounded.” He explains Europe’s exclusion from the Abu Dhabi talks with Putin’s view that the Europeans make “provocative statements” and “want the strategic defeat of Russia.” He calls the war “effectively a proxy war where Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia,” and says Europe has paid Russia more for energy than it has given Ukraine.

Each element has a Russian counterpart. “Strategic defeat” (strategicheskoe porazhenie) is Lavrov’s standard formula: in January 2026 he said the goal of inflicting it on Russia remains in the plans of European leaders, and in December 2025 he spoke of a European “war party” ready to go all the way. On 2 December 2025, hours before receiving Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin, Putin said of the Europeans: “They are on the side of war.” Dmitriev has turned “EU warmongers” into a hashtag-style refrain, accusing Brussels and London of “sabotaging” Trump’s peace efforts. The proxy-war frame is one the Kremlin has used since 2022.

The same corpus shows who this charge is aimed at, and how the target has moved. The phrase first appears on kremlin.ru on 21 February 2023, in Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly, where “Western elites” are the ones seeking Russia’s strategic defeat. By 13 November 2026 I count 89 such sentences. Until mid-2025, the actor most often named was the United States (15 sentences), followed by NATO and Britain under Boris Johnson. Europe came late. It first appears on 5 September 2024, in a question from the moderator of the Eastern Economic Forum, and in Putin’s own words on 27 March 2025, when he blamed “curators from Europe, in particular from Great Britain.” After June 2025, the United States disappears from these sentences altogether, and the accusation passes to Europe (11 sentences in all) and to an unspecified “West.” Moscow has quietly taken Washington off the list of those who want to defeat Russia and put the Europeans in its place. When Kushner says the Europeans want Russia’s “strategic defeat,” he is repeating the edited version, the one in which his own country has been forgiven.

Personal ties over raison d’état

Kushner describes his method frankly. He tries to “find the best in everyone,” to understand each leader’s “superpowers,” and to “sit next to each other” rather than across the table. Rules between nations, he says, “change over time,” so he believes “more in incentives and interests.” He insists he is “not a decision maker” and that nobody can point to a decision of his that was not in the US interest.

The interview suggests the problem lies elsewhere. Kushner’s interests are filtered through relationships. He has a friendship with Dmitriev that dates back to 2017, a shared grievance about Russiagate, and shared memories of 2020. A mediator who absorbs one side’s account of the causes of the war, of Europe’s intentions, and of events the CIA assessed did not happen is not neutral, however sincerely he believes he is. The framing also has consequences. A peace built on “root causes” and on Kushner’s remark that “most lines in Europe have changed over time” is a peace drawn on Moscow’s map.

Western policymakers tend to look for kompromat or money when they try to explain such alignment. Dynastic diplomacy rarely needs either. It works through repetition, flattery, vindication and friendship, until the envoy repeats the court’s version of events in good faith. Moscow did not have to recruit Jared Kushner. It only had to give him the words.



AI tools assisted me in drafting the text; the research has been checked manually by me, and the full text has been reviewed and edited by me.