This essay is adapted from an episode of Druga Strona Świata (”The Other Side of the World”), my weekly series on Russia on the Polish YouTube channel Koniec Świata*.

For 14 years, Dmitry Kiselyov told Russians every Sunday night what to fear. In March 2014, as Russia annexed Crimea, he reminded viewers that Russia was the only country capable of turning the United States into “radioactive ash.” In 2022 he showed an animation of a Poseidon nuclear torpedo drowning the British Isles: “One launch, Boris, and there is no more England.” Poland, a recurring character on his show, was asked why it was “always eager to play the instigator of a world war.”

It seemed he would go on forever. Then, on 24 August 2026, the state broadcaster VGTRK announced that Kiselyov would no longer host Vesti Nedeli (”News of the Week”), the Sunday programme he had fronted since September 2012. His replacement is Yevgeny Popov, co-host of the talk show 60 Minutes and a United Russia deputy in the State Duma. Kiselyov was not fired. He received a show named after himself, Kiselyov, which airs on Sunday nights right after Vesti Nedeli.

It would be easy to read this as a routine schedule change. That would be a mistake. Vesti Nedeli is not an ordinary news programme, and Kiselyov was not an ordinary presenter. His removal makes three things visible. No face of Russian propaganda is untouchable. Such a move does not happen without friction inside the elite. And it may signal a change in how the Kremlin wants its message delivered.

The Sunday Sermon

In George Orwell’s 1984, the citizens of Oceania gather daily for the Two Minutes Hate, a ritual in which the screen tells them whom to despise. Russia has had its own version for more than a decade, under a blander name. Every Sunday at 8 p.m., Vesti Nedeli goes out on Rossiya 1, the main channel of the state broadcaster. It runs for about two hours. Its core audience is the older generation, for whom television remains the main source of news and a medium they still trust.

Formally, it is an itogovaya programma, a weekly news review. In practice, it is a weekly lecture from the state on how to understand what has happened. The host does not report; he interprets. Each block opens with his monologue, and the correspondents’ reports that follow illustrate it. Commentary is dressed up as news. The programme sets the authoritative version of the week, which is then repeated by talk shows, Telegram channels and outlets aimed at foreign audiences, including those that reach Poland. Just as importantly, it decides what did not happen: events left out of the Sunday summary largely drop out of the official record.

The scholars Vera Tolz and Yuri Teper have called this style “agitainment”: a blend of agitation and entertainment that Putin’s third presidency adopted after the 2011–2012 protests. Kiselyov was its most accomplished practitioner. He turned fear into something to be consumed and, at the same time, into a tool of mobilisation. Maps, animations, nuclear arsenals and a single striking number were followed by a question to the viewer. The weekly structure barely changed: a threat, then a reminder of Russian strength, and finally proof from history that “they have always been like this.”

Poland gave him plenty of material. In September 2020, as Belarusians protested against Alexander Lukashenko, Kiselyov claimed that Poland, “as at the beginning of the seventeenth century,” was trying to stir up a new Time of Troubles in Russia, “in alliance with Lithuania.” In December 2024, he told viewers that “states such as Poland” were again laying claim to their former eastern lands and seeking to erase Ukraine’s borders. History was his final argument, brought out whenever it was needed. Kiselyov inherited a ready-made genre, one that goes back at least to Mikhail Katkov’s anti-Polish campaign in Moskovskie Vedomosti during the January Uprising of 1863.

The programme still works. According to Mediascope data cited by The Moscow Times, the 12 July 2026 edition reached 6.1 percent of the audience and placed in the week’s top five across all of Russian television. That is roughly 40 percent more than Channel One’s competing Voskresnoye Vremya and about four times more than Vladimir Solovyov’s talk show. The same figures show a slow decline, however, from 8.1 percent in August 2024 to 6.6 percent in February 2026.

The Convert

Kiselyov’s biography is both typical and atypical of Russian journalists who lived through 1991. Little in his early career pointed to what he would become. “A journalist cannot be separated from ethics,” he said in a 1999 interview. “People who appear on television sometimes cannot be called journalists, because very often they are agitators.”

In January 1991, Soviet troops stormed the television tower in Vilnius, killing 14 civilians. Kiselyov, then a presenter on Soviet central television, refused to read the official account, which blamed the protesters for the bloodshed. He was taken off the news. In 1994, Lithuanian President Algirdas Brazauskas awarded him the Commemorative Medal of 13 January. President Dalia Grybauskaitė revoked it in April 2014.

Throughout the 1990s, Kiselyov presented himself as a convinced Europhile. On ORT, the forerunner of Channel One, he hosted Window to Europe, a programme about the European Union that showed Russian viewers how well European farming and industry worked and why Russia should copy them. In the early 2000s he moved to Kyiv, where he ran the news service of ICTV, the channel owned by the oligarch Viktor Pinchuk. Former colleagues remember him as a man fascinated by Europe who seemed to have warm feelings for Ukraine. His career is a reminder of how closely Russian and Ukrainian media people worked together before 2014.

That background helps explain what came next. Someone with Kiselyov’s past has to work harder than anyone else to prove his loyalty to the man in the Kremlin. He took over Vesti Nedeli in September 2012, months after the Bolotnaya Square protests against rigged elections and Putin’s return to the presidency. His tenure then coincided with the Euromaidan. In November 2013, he told viewers that at the Vilnius Eastern Partnership summit the EU, backed by the United States, had been trying to “divide the continent,” and that Vilnius 2013 could become “an analogue of Munich 1938,” with the aim of “tearing Ukraine away” from Russia.

The reward came quickly. On 9 December 2013, Putin decreed the creation of Rossiya Segodnya, built from the liquidated RIA Novosti and the Voice of Russia, and put Kiselyov in charge. Days later, he told RIA’s staff that “objectivity is a myth which is proposed and imposed on us” and that “this period of distilled, estranged journalism is over.” In March 2014, he became the first journalist placed on the EU sanctions list. From then on, he held three roles at once: the face of Rossiya 1, deputy director-general of VGTRK and head of Rossiya Segodnya.

None of this is a compliment. But it is worth recognising the skill of those who serve a bad cause. Putinism knows how to use such skills, and Kiselyov’s career shows how it can turn a 1990s liberal in love with Europe into an aggressive nationalist who threatens Europe and Poland with nuclear weapons.

Nobody Is Untouchable

The first lesson is the simplest. If Kiselyov can lose Vesti Nedeli, anyone can. For more than a decade he was not just a presenter but an institution: the man personally chosen by Putin to run the state news agency, a regular at Kremlin meetings by his own account, and the host of the programme that set the official version of reality. In 2026 he is 72. Sanctions, insults from abroad and his own excesses never cost him his place. A decision in Moscow did.

The manner of his exit is telling. Kiselyov did not leave on his own terms. The first reports of his removal came on 18 August from the anonymous Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, which claimed that the presidential administration had decided to take him off the air and that he was taking the news badly. VGTRK confirmed the change six days later. Kiselyov’s farewell on Telegram was gracious only on the surface: “Congratulations to Zhenya Popov on reaching this height! Vesti Nedeli is a delicate organism.” The phrase “delicate organism” reads less like a blessing than a warning to his successor.

The Kremlin chose demotion over dismissal. In Russian, the phrase is svoikh ne brosayut: “we don’t abandon our own.” Kiselyov kept his title at Rossiya Segodnya, at least for now, and got a show with his name on it. But the new programme, according to the critic Irina Petrovskaya, is shot in a cramped corner of the old studio, and the presenter looks visibly uncomfortable. It runs for about 26 minutes and that his entire Vesti Nedeli team was let go. The message to everyone else in the system is clear. Loyalty earns a soft landing, not immunity.

Tremors in the Elite

The second lesson concerns the people around Kiselyov. A change of this scale at the top of the propaganda apparatus cannot be a purely technical decision. It must have caused a stir among those who make, broadcast and consume the Kremlin’s message.

No one has offered an official reason. The explanations in circulation come from anonymous Telegram channels and should be treated with caution, but they point in the same direction. VChK-OGPU spoke of falling ratings, Kiselyov’s “difficult character,” his “intolerance of any other opinion” and his refusal to follow the recommendations of presidential administration officials. Another channel, Mozhem obyasnit, claimed that he had clashed repeatedly with his own staff, that the conflict reached VGTRK’s chief executive Oleg Dobrodeev, and that Dobrodeev complained about him to Alexei Gromov, the first deputy head of the presidential administration who oversees the media. Others said Kiselyov liked to mention that he sometimes had tea with Putin and knew “what to do and how.”

The ratings argument is the weakest. Mozhem obyasnit‘s own reading of Mediascope data found only a modest decline, comparable to other major programmes. And when Kiselyov premiered on 6 September, it came second among Moscow’s top ten television projects, ahead of Popov’s Vesti Nedeli, with a 22.5 percent audience share. Novelty may explain part of that. Still, an audience problem does not fully explain the change.

What remains is a story about control. Kiselyov had grown into a figure who shaped the Sunday agenda through his own access to the Kremlin, bypassing both his formal superiors at VGTRK and the curators in the presidential administration. In a system where the hierarchy matters more than talent, that makes a man a problem, however useful he is. His fall is a reminder to Popov, Solovyov, Margarita Simonyan and everyone else on screen that personal influence is on loan. The Kremlin lends it, and it can take it back.

From Author to Apparatus

The third lesson is the least certain, but potentially the most important. The change may say something about the tone the Kremlin wants from its propaganda.

Kiselyov was an author. His Vesti Nedeli was a personal column broadcast to millions, built around his monologues, his historical analogies and his taste for nuclear spectacle. That style served the Kremlin well in 2014 and again in 2022, when the goal was to mobilise viewers through fear and pride. But an author is hard to steer, and his signature excesses can become a liability when the political line needs to shift quickly.

Popov represents a different model. He has worked at VGTRK since 2006, first as a political commentator on Vesti Nedeli itself, and since 2016 he has co-hosted 60 Minutes with his wife, Olga Skabeyeva. He is also a lawmaker from the ruling party. He is a product of the institution rather than a personality standing above it. Nothing suggests that the Kremlin wants a softer Vesti Nedeli; the hostility towards Ukraine, the West and Poland remains. What may be changing is the source of the voice: from one man’s sermon to a programme that relays the line of the presidential administration more directly and with fewer personal flourishes.

This hypothesis needs testing over the coming months. Three things are worth watching. Does Kiselyov keep Rossiya Segodnya? If he loses it, it will mark the true end of an era, not just a schedule change. Does the nuclear rhetoric, his trademark, fade from Sunday prime time or move elsewhere? And does Popov’s Vesti Nedeli hold its audience, or does the programme lose the authority that came with one recognisable face?

The Machine Rolls On

In Russia, propaganda is an office, not a person. The face changes; the machine stays. Anyone who expects a gentler Russia now that its chief scaremonger has lost his Sunday slot is making the mistake of judging policy by the presenter.

Yet the change matters. For 14 years, Kiselyov built a television in which emotion counted for more than information. His removal shows that even the most prominent servants of the system can be moved aside when they become inconvenient, and that the Kremlin values control over charisma. For outside observers, especially in Poland and the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, that is worth noting. The Kremlin has changed the face, not the recipe. Whether it is also changing the seasoning is something we will learn by watching closely, Sunday after Sunday.

Every piece of news has its history. This one is no exception.

A note on how this text was made. This essay is based on the script and recording of the episode “Koniec epoki Kisielowa” (”The End of the Kiselyov Era”) of Druga Strona Świata, published on the Koniec Świata YouTube channel on 15 October 2026. The arguments, research and choice of sources are my own. AI helped me draft the English text from my Polish script and the episode transcript. I checked the entire text manually, including every quotation and source, before publication.