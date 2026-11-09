This essay builds on the latest episode of Druga Strona Świata (”The Other Side of the World”), my weekly series on Koniec Świata, Poland’s largest YouTube channel about Russia.

On November 5, Kirill Dmitriev, Vladimir Putin’s special envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, came to the White House. The occasion was an event hosted by Melania Trump to celebrate the local ceasefire she had brokered in Oleshky, a Russian-occupied town on the left bank of the Dnipro in Ukraine’s Kherson region. She thanked Russia’s human rights commissioner, introduced four Newsmax journalists who had been allowed into the occupied area, received a Ukrainian state order, and handed two letters — one for President Putin, one for President Zelensky — to be carried by Dmitriev and by Davyd Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Zelensky’s party. “We have chosen humanity over war,” she said. It was the first in-person contact between Russian and American officials since the midterm elections, in which Democrats won both chambers of Congress.

Many watched this show with distate. A town that Russia occupied, cut off and starved is reopened for six days, and the man who sells Putin’s economic vision to Washington is welcomed as a co-author of mercy. But distaste is not analysis. Set it aside and look at the scene coldly, and it reveals something important about how the Kremlin now deals with America.

Russia negotiates with the United States the way royal houses negotiated with one another in medieval and early modern Europe — through gifts, weddings, personal favors, envoys bearing letters, and the release of captives as tokens of goodwill. The method is cheap, deniable and effective.

For analysts trained in international relations theory, this is uncomfortable territory. Realism treats states as unitary actors pursuing a national interest; liberal institutionalism looks to rules, treaties and bureaucracies; constructivism to shared norms and identities. None of them has much room for a bargain struck between two families, in which a wedding gift or a freed prisoner weighs more than a ministry’s position paper. The theories still explain a great deal, but this case slips through them, and that gap is worth remembering before we read Russian moves through familiar models.

Diplomacy between houses

Before the modern state, diplomacy was largely a matter between dynasties. A ruler’s honor and a ruler’s family were the state’s interests; envoys carried personal letters from sovereign to sovereign; gifts were the currency of obligation; marriages sealed alliances; and the return of a hostage or captive was a gesture meant to be repaid. Muscovite envoys famously traveled with sable furs to bind foreign courts. Nobody signed a binding contract. Relationships were built on reciprocity, and everyone understood that a gift accepted was a debt incurred.

Look at Russian conduct toward Washington over the past six months through that lens and the pattern becomes legible. Each member of the president’s family has received something.

The son came first. In May 2026, Donald Trump Jr. married on a private island in the Bahamas. In September, ProPublica reported that part of the festivities had been paid for by Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman from Putin’s immediate orbit, whom the couple called a “dear friend”. Asked in the Oval Office whether this was appropriate, President Trump said a friend had thrown his son “a wedding party,” that it was “totally allowed,” and that, as he understood it, his son had paid him back. The friendship survived. In August, Kremlev flew by private jet to Trump Jr.’s hunting camp in western Mongolia. According to the Financial Times, both men avoided being photographed together; Kremlev posted a video of the trip on Telegram anyway.

Then the wife. Oleshky was Melania Trump’s ceasefire: a humanitarian success, photographed by a friendly network, announced days before the midterms and now celebrated at the White House with Putin’s envoy in the room. Putin himself made sure to say, at the Russia–Africa summit on October 29, that the operation was proceeding “with the support of the First Lady of the United States.” For Russia, the cost was close to zero. It paused the siege of a town it controls and had itself cut off.

Then the head of the house. In late October Russia released, without any exchange, Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old retired teacher from Michigan imprisoned for over four years as a “mercenary” for joining Ukraine’s territorial defense in 2022. On October 30, Trump received him in the Oval Office on camera and tied his release explicitly to his own decision not to impose sanctions. A captive returned, a debt acknowledged — in public.

The messenger

Dynastic diplomacy needs trusted intermediaries, and Kremlev is a model one. He is president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), which under his leadership took money from Gazprom and in 2023 lost its right to run Olympic boxing, partly over opaque finances. Born Umar Lutfulloev in 1982 near Moscow, he changed his surname in 2010 to Kremlev — literally, “of the Kremlin.” The independent Russian outlet Proekt reports two youthful convictions, for extortion and assault. Today he funds church restoration, appears on Orthodox television and, on Putin’s birthday, tells followers that “of course, we pray for the president.”

How did he reach the president’s son? According to the investigative journalist Christo Grozev, Kremlev was introduced to Donald Trump Jr. by Dana White, the head of the UFC and one of the president’s closest friends from the world of combat sports. Trump Jr.’s spokesman has said only that the two met through a mutual acquaintance from hunting circles. Either way, the door opened through sport, the same arena in which Kremlev built his career at home.

His rise ran through Aleksei Rubezhnoi, head of Putin’s personal bodyguard service within the Federal Protective Service (FSO), to whom he was reportedly introduced by the leader of the Night Wolves, the nationalist biker club that rides with Putin. Business followed state favor: the National Lottery in 2019, stakes in the largest bookmakers, and in 2024 the Rolf car dealership network, seized by the state from its owner. Kremlev credits “our national leader, Vladimir Vladimirovich, who trusted us.” After the Anchorage summit in 2025 he assured followers that everything would go “as our national leader intended.”

What the gifts buy

Gifts in a dynastic system create expectations. In the same weeks that these favors were delivered, Washington made concessions that would have been hard to imagine a year earlier. On October 9 it suspended sanctions on Russian diesel until April 2027. On October 16, two days before they were due to take effect, Trump suspended the core penalties of the Graham Act — the congressional package providing for tariffs of up to 500 percent on Russian goods, penalties on buyers of Russian oil and measures against the “shadow fleet”. Dmitriev called it “an important and truly historic moment.” Talks on unsanctioning his own fund are reportedly under way.

Reuters reported that the Pentagon had asked Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to tone down their warnings about Russia; one European official summarized the message as “Just don’t be loud. Don’t make noise.” And Putin has been invited to the G20 summit in Miami in December. Volodymyr Zelensky’s verdict: “Unfortunately, the lifting of sanctions will continue. I consider the diesel deal to be the first step.”

On the day of Dmitriev’s visit, a reporter asked Trump whether he had raised Russia’s killing of Ukrainian civilians. “I always bring it up,” he replied. “And I also bring it up the other way, because the other way they kill too.” Russia, he added, “is losing civilians also.” This false equivalence may be a negotiating posture: a mediator who refuses to name an aggressor keeps both doors open.

There is a second, more troubling reading. After months of frequent meetings with Dmitriev and other Russian interlocutors, in person and through his circle, Trump may simply have come to believe them, and to treat what Ukrainians and Europeans tell him as spin or fake news. A relationship built on gifts and personal attention yields something more valuable than any single concession: trust. And trust decides whose account of the war reaches the president as the truth.

The most valuable courtier is one nobody had to recruit. On October 28, viewing Russia’s answer to Starlink, Putin called Elon Musk “a genius — really, truly a genius”. Two weeks earlier, Musk had throttled Starlink service to Ukrainian forces, leaving the interceptor drones that shoot down Shaheds on degraded links for more than a week, and accused the Ukrainian military of violating Starlink’s terms of service. From a Central European vantage point the detail stings: Poland pays for Ukraine’s Starlink subscriptions. European taxpayers fund a service an American billionaire can switch off — and for which a Russian president praises him.

My gut feeling: a joint company

Where does dynastic diplomacy lead? Historically, to joint ventures between houses. The economic agenda is already on the table: Steve Witkoff confirms talks on future economic cooperation; the Treasury and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, work directly with Dmitriev; Arctic projects, rare earths and aviation are discussed; and according to The Economist, Washington has even floated returning Russian gas to Europe, Nord Stream included. Reuters’ sources describe the humanitarian track — Oleshky, prisoners, children — as running alongside “the economy and business deals.”

So here is my instinct, offered as a soft forecast. I would not be surprised if, within a year or so, a joint US–Russian company or investment vehicle emerged, with Dmitriev on one side and someone from Trump’s circle close to the other. It is a possibility worth watching, far from a certainty. The new Democratic Congress, seated in January, will make sanctions relief harder and will scrutinize every waiver, which is precisely why the Kremlin is hurrying and why it prefers channels — the First Lady’s office, family friends, special envoys — that run around institutions rather than through them. The trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and the planned Putin–Trump–Xi meeting at APEC later this month are the next places to watch.

For Central Europe, this is not an abstraction. We have watched once before as a great Western partner built a business relationship with Moscow over our objections, while we were told we were exaggerating. It was called Nord Stream. Lenin had his Hammer, Putin had his Schröder. If a fund appears next year with Dmitriev on its board and a Trump associate beside him, nobody should pretend to be surprised. The bill for dynastic diplomacy is always paid by those in between: today it is Ukraine.

One last detail. Within days of the White House ceremony, Dmitriev posted on X in the coded language of QAnon, the conspiracy movement that casts Trump as a savior fighting a hidden cabal. It was hardly his first such post: earlier this year he wrote that “Q and Anons enabled the Awakening, as many now understand and apologize.” Putin’s envoy has learned the dialect of Trump’s most devoted base. Moscow negotiates with the family, and it speaks to the family’s followers in their own language.

This essay is based on my episode of Druga Strona Świata for Koniec Świata, drawing on the episode script and transcript. AI tools assisted me in drafting the text; the research has been checked manually by me, and the full text has been reviewed and edited by me.

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