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Paul T. Levin's avatar
Paul T. Levin
7d

Here’s a good scholarly reference for your argument: https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/international-organization/article/further-back-to-the-future-neoroyalism-the-trump-administration-and-the-emerging-international-system/ABB12906CA345BBCA5049B544363D391

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1 reply by Bartek Gajos
Carlos carols's avatar
Carlos carols
7d

Treason and that’s all to it. Trump is traitor, among so many other things. Absolutely disgusting 🤢 🤮😡🤬

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