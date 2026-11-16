This essay builds on the latest episode of Druga Strona Świata (The Other Side of the World), my weekly series on Koniec Świata, Poland’s largest YouTube channel about Russia.

On November 9, the staff of Novaya Gazeta switched off the lights and the servers in the building in Moscow’s Potapovsky Lane that had housed the newspaper for almost thirty years, and walked out. “Novaya Gazeta has been killed,” its editor-in-chief Sergei Sokolov had announced ten days earlier. “There is no newspaper anymore. The Russian authorities and the Russian security services forced the editorial board to stop working.”

What struck me was not that the Kremlin finally closed Russia’s most famous independent newspaper, but how, and when. For thirty-three years the paper documented war crimes, state lies and unpunished murders; six of its journalists and associates were killed. Yet the state that hated it let it publish, legally, in Moscow, through four and a half years of full-scale war. The real question is why it was allowed to live so long, and what changed.

Death by paperwork

The end did not look like what Western readers might expect: no tanks outside the newsroom, no ban signed by a minister. In September, the Ministry of Justice entered the paper’s online edition into its register of “foreign agents”, not as a legal entity but as an “other association of persons,” with more than a hundred names attached “completely at random,” as Sokolov put it. Among them was Kim Smirnov, the paper’s ninety-two-year-old science columnist, whose latest work was a memoir of meetings with great scientists. The point, Sokolov said, was “to show you that you are finished.”

Then two blows landed almost at once. The Moscow city government, which owns the building, served notice to vacate; according to The Economist, the letter arrived on October 19. In the same days, banks and payment processors cut off reader donations, the paper’s only income. The official explanation was “internal corporate policy.” Sokolov’s comment: “It is external corporate policy. Every bank is now crawling with men in plain clothes.”

All of this came on top of criminal pressure. In April the Investigative Committee searched the newsroom for thirteen hours and arrested the editor Oleg Roldugin; his colleagues describe him as a hostage. In October investigators searched Sokolov’s own apartment. One staff member told The Moscow Times that “the only step left on this trajectory is the destruction of the people themselves, including criminal charges and arrests.”

The editors chose to close the paper themselves rather than wait for the next rungs of Russia’s legal ladder, “undesirable organization” and “extremist,” the last of which turns ordinary journalism into a prison sentence. The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, shrugged. “It would be wrong to say that an era of independent Russian media is ending,” he said. “Every year some media cease to exist and new ones take their place. It is an ordinary process of rotation”.

What the paper was

It is worth stating plainly what was rotated out. Novaya Gazeta was founded on April 1, 1993, by journalists who left Komsomolskaya Pravda rather than work for its new owners. Its idea of itself was simple: a newspaper of civic protest, built on investigation, publication and the conviction that exposing the crimes of power is a way of changing it. Opposition to authoritarianism and fidelity to human rights run through every one of its major stories.

Its record speaks for itself. In February 2000 it asked the question the Kremlin still prefers to leave unanswered about the September 1999 apartment bombings, which killed hundreds and served as the casus belli for the Second Chechen War and for Vladimir Putin’s rise. In Ryazan, residents had found sacks with a detonator in a basement; the FSB, the KGB’s main successor, called it a training exercise with sacks of sugar. Novaya’s headline: “What was in Ryazan: sugar or hexogen?”

Its best-known reporter, Anna Politkovskaya, went to Chechnya dozens of times, writing about torture, filtration camps and abductions, and about Ramzan Kadyrov long before Western officials knew his name. Interviewing the twenty-seven-year-old in 2004, she asked whether he had given orders to kill. “I did. It’s not frightening. It’s not me, it’s Allah,” he replied, and called her “an enemy, worse than Basayev,” the Chechen warlord behind some of the era’s worst terrorist attacks. Three years later Kadyrov became president of Chechnya with Putin’s backing. On October 7, 2006, Putin’s birthday, she was shot dead in the lift of her apartment building.

Three days later, in Dresden, Putin said her “influence on political life in Russia was extremely insignificant.” The paper kept proving him wrong. In August 2014, while Moscow denied any Russian soldiers were in Donbas, Nina Petlanova stood at the fresh graves of paratroopers from the 76th Airborne Division near Pskov. After 2022, Elena Kostyuchenko reported from Kherson and Mariupol. Much of what the outside world knows about Chechnya, Beslan and the occupation of Ukraine it knows, directly or indirectly, from Novaya Gazeta.

And the paper paid for it. Igor Domnikov was beaten to death with a hammer in 2000. Yuri Shchekochikhin, who investigated FSB corruption, died in 2003 of a mysterious illness. The lawyer Stanislav Markelov and the journalist Anastasia Baburova were shot in a Moscow street in January 2009. Natalia Estemirova of the human-rights group Memorial, whom the paper counts among its own, was abducted and killed in Chechnya that July. Muratov was attacked and nearly lost his sight; no case was opened, though the attackers are known by name. Elena Milashina was abducted and beaten half to death in Chechnya.

These were people of rare integrity working at mortal risk. Nothing that follows qualifies that.

The other truth: a critic inside the system

But there is a second, less comfortable story. The newspaper the Kremlin has now destroyed was, for many years, also useful to the Kremlin.

Start with ownership. In 2006, Mikhail Gorbachev, who had helped found the paper, took 10 percent and Alexander Lebedev 39 percent. Lebedev had served at the Soviet embassy in London from 1987 to 1991 under KGB foreign intelligence cover before becoming a billionaire banker and, in Britain, owner of the Evening Standard and The Independent; Canada sanctioned him in 2022. Russia’s most anti-Kremlin newspaper was thus co-owned by a former KGB officer and the last Soviet leader. That was Putinism in the 2000s: even the opposition had patrons inside the elite.

Then came access. In April 2009 the new president, Dmitry Medvedev, gave his first-ever interview to a Russian newspaper. He chose Novaya Gazeta, and Muratov conducted it himself at the presidential residence. Two and a half years after Politkovskaya’s murder, the message to the West was hard to miss: look, we have a free press. Novaya was exhibit A.

And there was sociability. Moscow’s political-media world called itself the tusovka, the circuit of people who meet at the same parties. In 2016 Muratov and Alexei Venediktov, editor of the liberal radio station Echo of Moscow, organized Gorbachev’s eighty-fifth birthday. The guests from government, Venediktov said, included Putin, Prime Minister Medvedev and Peskov. Asked whether they would throw such a party for Putin too, the two editors said they would, once he had left office. In 2025, well into the war, Venediktov told the interviewer Yuri Dud that he still considered Peskov a friend.

Muratov made no secret of attending Putin’s off-the-record meetings with chief editors, “in order to understand what is going on,” as he told Dud’ in 2022. At one of them he raised Politkovskaya: ten years on, whoever ordered her murder was still unknown. Could something be done while her mother and the mother of the murdered opposition leader Boris Nemtsov were still alive? Putin instructed his chief of staff to report back. Five years later the statute of limitations expired. “Nothing happened.” Asked whether his pledge of confidentiality was on paper or po-patsanski (a man’s word, in street slang), Muratov answered: a man’s word.

The clearest image came in October 2021, two weeks after Muratov shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa of the Philippines. At the Valdai Club, the Kremlin’s showcase forum for foreign experts, he confronted Putin over the foreign-agent law, likening it to a Gulag convoy that shoots without warning. Then he asked “Vladimir Vladimirovich,” using the respectful name and patronymic, to convene an extraordinary meeting with editors. Putin congratulated him on the Nobel: like Gorbachev and Obama, “you are in good company.” Days earlier Peskov had called Muratov “talented” and “brave.” The harshest criticism and a request for another meeting, in one breath.

Knowing Peskov by first name did not make anyone a Kremlin agent. Muratov did things for which people died, and in 2022 he auctioned his Nobel medal for more than $100 million for Ukrainian refugee children. Perhaps he believed access could protect his people or achieve more than a hundred articles. But the arrangement had a price, and Alexei Navalny’s team said so for years: Novaya and Echo legitimized a system that allowed them to exist. When the Nobel went to Muratov rather than Navalny, the dispute became public.

For the Kremlin the bargain worked. Novaya Gazeta was a safety valve, a calling card for foreign audiences and, at times, a channel of communication. Its independence was real, but it was independence within a system that tolerated it because it needed it.

Why now

The obvious objection is that the Kremlin could have closed the paper at any point after February 2022. It suspended publication, revoked the license and blocked the website; Muratov was designated a foreign agent and stepped down as editor. Part of the team founded Novaya Gazeta Europe in Riga, which Moscow declared “undesirable” in 2023. Yet the Moscow newsroom was left to work for three more years. Then it was not.

I see three reasons, the third more speculative than the first two.

First, the fig leaf is no longer needed. Novaya’s protected status depended on an audience: Western governments, journalists and investors to whom the Kremlin wanted to show that Russia still had a free press. That audience no longer matters to Moscow, and a showcase with no one to look at it is just a liability. Closing the paper also burns one of the last informal bridges to Western opinion.

Second, the logic of repression. Russia’s machinery of control does not stop halfway. “Foreign agent” is a stage, not a destination; it is followed by “undesirable” and “extremist.” Once the whole newsroom had been placed on the register, the outcome was a matter of timing.

Third, and this is my conjecture, the war is not ending and the economy is weakening. At such a moment the state prefers not to have a single legal newsroom in Moscow able to count refugees from the Kursk region or coffins from the front. Sokolov describes a country where people beyond the Urals know nothing about refugees from Kursk or Belgorod, because state-captured media describe “some completely different country.” Exile media reach readers already looking for information; Novaya was the last large outlet reaching the others, legally, from inside. Whether its closure also anticipates something more, such as a new wave of mobilization, remains an open question.

What the West tends to misread

Novaya Gazeta was above all a victim of Putinism, but also a symptom of how it worked. For two decades the Kremlin kept its fiercest critic close: a paper that counted the dead in Chechnya, edited by a man who sat with Putin in unrecorded meetings and made agreements with the Kremlin on a man’s word. Those conversations achieved nothing. The Kremlin had its showpieces, displayed them to the West when useful, and switched them off when they were not.

The arrangement also had an audience abroad. For years, the fact that Novaya Gazeta and Echo of Moscow could still work in Moscow was read in Western capitals as a sign that some pluralism survived in Russia, and that engagement might widen it. That reading was not wrong, but it was incomplete: the space these outlets occupied had been granted, and what is granted can be withdrawn. Independence that exists by permission is fragile, because its terms are set by someone else.

In 2006 Putin said that Politkovskaya’s influence had been “extremely insignificant.” Twenty years later, it was apparently significant enough that the newspaper she worked for had to be destroyed.

This essay is based on my episode of Druga Strona Świata for Koniec Świata, drawing on the episode script and transcript. AI tools assisted me in drafting the text; the research has been checked manually by me, and the full text has been reviewed and edited by me.