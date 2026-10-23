This essay is based on my guest lecture “The Lost Future? Politics of Memory and Moral Hierarchies in the Polish–Ukrainian–Russian Triangle,” delivered to students at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on 22 October 2026. My thanks to Dr. Ibrahim Muradov for the invitation.

On Oct. 20, the regional council in Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, voted to make 2027 a year of commemoration. The occasion is a triple anniversary: 85 years since the founding of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), and 120 years since the births of two men. One is Roman Shukhevych, the UPA’s commander-in-chief from 1943 until the Soviet security services killed him near Lviv in 1950. The other is Oleh Olzhych, a poet and a leader of a rival wing of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, who died in the Nazi concentration camp at Sachsenhausen in 1944.

Warsaw answered within hours. Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz called the decision “unacceptable” and said that “the Ukrainian authorities must distance themselves from this position.” Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski signed a request to put the councilor behind the idea, Sviatoslav Sheremeta, on Poland’s list of undesirable persons. On X, Sikorski described him as a “re-enactor of the Galizien Waffen-SS” and Shukhevych as the UPA commander “who gave orders to deport and murder Poles.” Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking before a flight to India, did not hold back either. “To say that I completely fail to understand this suicidal tactic is to say nothing at all,” he said. “It is unwise. It harms Ukraine.” And then: “At moments like these, the Russians always rub their hands.”

Kyiv moved quickly to contain the damage. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said the Lviv resolution was “harmful to our current efforts” and that regional decisions “should not harm Ukraine’s national interests.” Poland’s deputy foreign minister, Marcin Bosacki, said that Volodymyr Zelensky’s closest aides had promised the resolution would not take effect; it had already vanished from the council’s website. Reports that a Polish military aid package was on hold had to be denied by both governments.

This is the second such crisis in five months. In May, Zelensky gave one of Ukraine’s special operations units the honorary title “Heroes of the UPA.” In June, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle, Poland’s highest decoration. In July, 592 members of the European Parliament voted for an amendment calling the naming “not in line with European values.”

It is tempting, especially in Western capitals, to file all this under provincial politics, wounded pride, or Russian provocation. I think that is a mistake. The quarrel is real, and it will not disappear because allies wish it would. What is at stake is not primarily the facts of 1943–44, but a moral hierarchy which drives every politics of memory. And it burns as hot as it does because Poles and Ukrainians, like most of the democratic world, have lost their faith in the future, which leaves the past as the place where politics is now made.

Who gets to be good

Follow the Polish-Ukrainian argument for any length of time, among historians or on social media, and you notice something odd. The facts are there, of course. But they are cited less to establish what happened than to settle who was good and who was bad. The argument takes place on the level of moral judgment, not evidence.

This is what memory politics does everywhere. Historical research, at least in intention, tries to establish what happened and why. Memory politics uses the past to sort the world into a simple moral order: victims and perpetrators, heroes and villains, those whose suffering defines the nation and those whose suffering is a footnote. It is less a debate about history than a ranking of the dead.

Seen this way, the two sides of the current quarrel are not talking past each other by accident. Consider how Polish criticism sounds in Kyiv or Lviv today. For almost four years, Ukrainians have been fighting a full-scale Russian invasion. There is no doubt, in their minds or in most of the world’s, about which side of this story they are on. Then they hear that the men their soldiers are named after were responsible for mass murder, and that they do not deserve the honor. I think Ukrainians hear two things in that. The first is that their place on the right side of history is being taken away from them. The second, and this is a specifically Ukrainian sensitivity, is that Poles once again want to tell Ukrainians how to run their own country.

Now consider how the Lviv resolution sounds in Warsaw. Since February 2022, Poland has given Ukraine almost everything it had to give: its weapons stocks, its railways and roads as the main supply corridor, its homes to millions of refugees. Poles also read history through the same moral ledger. So when a Ukrainian body celebrates the commander under whom the UPA killed Polish civilians, what many Poles hear is that their dead do not count, and that their solidarity has been taken for granted.

Neither reaction is irrational. Both follow the same logic. That is precisely why the conflict is so hard to resolve: each side experiences the other’s position not as a different reading of the sources, but as a demotion in the moral order.

One army, two clocks

The same three letters, UPA, carry two different stories, and each starts its clock at a different moment.

For Poles, the story is Volhynia and Eastern Galicia. In 1943 and 1944, UPA units carried out a campaign of mass killing against the Polish population of Volhynia and Eastern Galicia, then part of interwar Poland. Close to 100,000 Polish civilians were murdered: men, women, and children, often in their villages, often with axes and pitchforks. The aim was to create an ethnically homogeneous Ukrainian state, without minorities. In 2016, the Polish parliament declared July 11 a national day of remembrance for the victims of genocide committed by Ukrainian nationalists. Shukhevych took command of the UPA in the second half of 1943, and on his orders the ethnic cleansing was carried on and extended to Eastern Galicia in 1944. For Poles, honoring him is honoring a perpetrator.

For many Ukrainians, the story starts later and ends differently. The UPA is the army that kept fighting Soviet power after 1945, deep into the late 1940s, when the rest of Europe had long fallen silent. Shukhevych died in that fight. In this telling, the UPA belongs to the long struggle for independence, a founding myth on which at least part of Ukraine’s political class is trying to build a nation. There is also a quieter strand of that myth, rarely put up front but present in its nationalist version: the UPA as defender of Ukrainian ethnic lands against Poles who coveted them. In that reading, the fight against the Poles is not an embarrassing chapter to be explained away but part of the heroic story itself.

Nor should Poles deny the interwar context. The Polish state treated its Ukrainian citizens badly in the 1920s and 1930s: Ukrainian hopes for independence after World War I were crushed, and the government in Warsaw answered Ukrainian grievances with repression. That is part of the explanation of what happened in Volhynia. But It is not the whole explanation, and it is certainly not a justification.

What makes the dispute so stubborn is that, in principle, both sides could agree on most of the facts. I heard this for myself at the Congress of Polish and Ukrainian Historians held this year in Baranów Sandomierski. The UPA fought the Soviets, and it murdered Polish civilians. The quarrel is over which of those facts defines what the UPA was. Even historians split along this line. Many Ukrainian scholars describe 1943–44 as a symmetrical conflict between two underground armies. Most Polish scholars call it genocide, and note that Ukrainian civilian deaths, which numbered up to 20,000, came mainly from Polish retaliation. Whether you call it a war or a genocide decides who stands where in the hierarchy. My own view, for what it is worth, is that the evidence points to an organized, deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing.

A world without a future

None of this is unique to Eastern Europe, though people in Western capitals often say otherwise. I have lost count of the colleagues in Brussels, Washington or Berlin who have told me that Poles and Ukrainians are strangely obsessed with the past and should simply move on.

But look around. Americans fight over Confederate monuments and the founding of their republic. Britons argue about the empire, Canadians about residential schools, the French about Algeria. The academic study of memory politics was born in the West: Pierre Nora’s Les Lieux de mémoire in France, the German culture of Vergangenheitsbewältigung, coming to terms with the past. What is different in our part of Europe is timing. During the Cold War, Paris and Bonn could argue about their past in the open. Warsaw, Kyiv, and Moscow could not. The arguments that the West had in the 1960s and 1970s, we are having now, all at once, on social media, with a war next door.

The deeper reason is what several historians and theorists have described as a change in how our societies relate to time. The German historian Reinhart Koselleck argued that from the late 18th century, Europeans increasingly oriented themselves by a horizon of expectation, a vision of where history was heading: democracy, progress, the nation, revolution. For two centuries, the future organized politics. The past was something to leave behind.

After 1989, that horizon began to shrink. The French historian François Hartog calls the new condition presentism. Hans Ulrich Gumbrecht describes a “broad present” that swallows both the past and the future. Aleida Assmann writes about the end of the modern time regime. Their vocabularies differ, but the diagnosis is the same. With the end of communism, many in the West felt the future had been reached. Today, when we think about it at all, we think in terms of catastrophe: climate, war, pandemics, nuclear risk. What is missing is a positive, shared vision of what comes next.

When the future stops offering a destination, the past becomes the place where communities look for orientation and identity. Justice for historical wrongs becomes a political goal in itself. And every statement about the past, even a historian’s, is read as a political position. That is why a resolution by a regional council can shake an alliance in the middle of a war.

Moscow’s amplifier

Tusk is right that the Russians rub their hands. But it would be comforting, and wrong, to conclude that Moscow is behind the quarrel.

Russia’s role is that of an amplifier, not an author. Russian state institutions publish carefully selected archival documents on UPA crimes against Poles, not in a spirit of academic openness but in the hope that Poles will pick them up and circulate them. Pro-Kremlin networks push every Polish-Ukrainian spat into the feeds of both countries. The political payload is simple: How can Poles support a state that honors the murderers of Polish civilians?

That message sometimes works because it lands on something real. Poland’s anger over Volhynia was not invented in Moscow, and neither was Ukraine’s attachment to the UPA. Treating the dispute as Russian disinformation lets both sides off the hook. It also misreads the damage. Since 2022, Polish-Ukrainian relations have gone from mutual admiration, through the first disappointments over grain and trucks, to open conflict over memory. Polls show Polish sympathy for Ukrainians falling sharply, and incidents of hostility toward Ukrainians in Poland have become more common. Events of more than 80 years ago are shaping relations between two allies at a moment when one of them is fighting for its survival. If anyone needed proof that the past now runs our politics, here it is.

Lowering the temperature

So what can be done? I do not have a formula, but I see three things that would help, and one that might.

The first is to name the values underneath the hierarchy. If memory politics is not really about research findings but about the values we express through the past, then the conversation should start there. If both Poles and Ukrainians agree that the deliberate killing of civilians is a crime regardless of who commits it and for what national cause, that shared foundation is worth more than any number of joint statements about “difficult history.”

The second is more research, done together. Some historians disagree about interpretation, and the way out is not to wait for one side to concede but to deepen the evidence. Today we have sources, methods, and tools that earlier generations did not. The exhumations of Polish victims that Ukraine allowed to resume in 2025 matter here more than any declaration: they establish, grave by grave, what actually happened.

The third is restraint about who speaks. Kyiv’s Foreign Ministry was right to say that regional councils should not make foreign policy. The same applies in Poland, where every gesture from a Ukrainian local body is treated as a national affront and answered at the level of the president or the foreign minister. Escalation at the top turns a provincial resolution into a crisis between states.

The fourth idea is more uncomfortable and may sound provocational. If the theorists of presentism are right, the intensity of this quarrel is a symptom of a world that has lost its sense of the future. Should our societies once again find something to aim for, a new ideal as compelling as democracy was in the 19th century, history might return to the historians. It would be studied and told the way paleontologists tell us about dinosaurs: fascinating, but not something anyone fights over.

Until then, we are stuck with a strange consensus. Try to name a single politician or public authority who has said in public that we should forget. You will not find one. Forgetting is treated as immoral. We must remember, and remember above all the evil, so that it never happens again.

The ancient Greeks were less sure. At the very end of the Odyssey, Odysseus has returned to Ithaca and killed the suitors. Their families want revenge, and the island stands on the edge of civil war. Zeus resolves the crisis with forgetting: the gods wipe the memory of the killing from the people of Ithaca so that they can live together again in friendship and peace. Not because the crime did not happen, but because otherwise the community cannot survive.

I am not proposing amnesia. The descendants of the Volhynia victims are alive in Poland today, and many of their relatives still lie in unmarked fields. For them, a dignified burial is not symbolism; it is the minimum. But perhaps the order is what matters. First the dead are found, named, and buried. Only then can the living begin to forget, and the past can stop being the main language in which Poles and Ukrainians talk to each other.

AI tools helped with drafting; the arguments and the final text are mine.