This essay is adapted from an episode of Druga Strona Świata (”The Other Side of the World”), my weekly series on Koniec Świata, the largest Polish YouTube channel devoted to Russia*.

On October 27, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre called Vladimir Putin to test whether there was any opening for ending the war in Ukraine. The call was scheduled for half an hour and lasted about ninety minutes. According to the Financial Times, Putin spent much of it lecturing his guests on medieval Slavic history and the “root causes” of the conflict; a ceasefire barely came up.

European leaders have grown used to these monologues. Tucker Carlson sat through one in February 2024; Donald Trump reportedly got a version in Alaska. The usual response is a weary shrug: let the old man finish his history lesson, then get down to business. That is a mistake. In Putin’s Russia, the history lesson is the business. What the president says about the past does not stay in interviews and phone calls. It is picked up by loyal historians, reworked into the language of scholarship, printed, and taught to every child in the country.

I read the new state textbooks, which by 2030 are meant to be the only history books in Russian schools, and pulled out every passage on Poland. Taken one at a time, the passages are sporadic. Assembled, they tell a single story running from 1609 to the present: Poland attacks, and Russia defends itself or takes back what was always its own. Many of these passages closely echo what Putin has been saying in public about Polish history for years. That should concern every NATO and EU member. Poland is the hinge of the alliance’s eastern flank, and its role there will only grow more central to European security.

And Europe should remember Ukraine. In July 2021, Putin published an essay on the “historical unity” of Russians and Ukrainians; the defense ministry made it compulsory reading for the armed forces, and state media drove its claims home. On February 21, 2022, he gave a televised history lecture denying that Ukraine was a real state. Three days later, the invasion began. History did not cause the war, but it prepared the ground. Over Poland, the same gun now hangs on the wall. Whether it is ever fired is a political decision, not a textbook’s. But the instruments are ready.

Putin has wanted this since 2013, when he called for a single line of history textbooks carrying an “official assessment” of the past. He now has it: one series, edited by Vladimir Medinsky, Anatoly Torkunov, and Alexander Chubaryan, which Medinsky himself describes as “even more ideologized” than what came before.

Rewriting in Real Time

The clearest way to see the method is to put the new books beside the ones they are to replace. My database covers 59 passages on Poland from Russian history textbooks published between 2016 and 2025, the last years in which competing series still existed alongside the unified one. The older books were no models of liberal pluralism, and some of the new series’ themes are already present in them in seed form. But on Poland they were recognizably history books. The new series turns the same events into a brief for the prosecution. A caveat: what follows is not an attempt to establish what really happened, or to survey how historians see these events. That is a different debate. It is also not what the unified state series is for. Its authors care little for scholarly integrity; what matters is the political message.

1609: from aggression to colonization

Before. The 2016 seventh-grade history of Russia by Igor Arsentyev, Alexander Danilov, Igor Kurukin, and Alla Tokareva, edited by Anatoly Torkunov, already says that “in September 1609 the Rzeczpospolita declared war on Russia,” accuses the Polish king of wanting Russia’s western lands, links the campaign to the spread of Catholicism, and describes looting by Polish troops (pp. 15–16).

Now. The Medinsky-Torkunov seventh-grade book (2025) calls it “open aggression by Poland, which wished to annex Russian lands, make Russia its colony, and Catholicize it” (p. 120).

Putin. “The Poles… treated this part of the Russian lands rather harshly, if not cruelly.” (Interview with Tucker Carlson, February 2024)

What changed. Aggression and plunder were already there. The new book adds the language of colonialism.

The partitions: from shared guilt to homecoming

Before. Dmitry Bovykin and Vladimir Vedyushkin’s eighth-grade world history (2022): “all three countries were interested in the partition,” Russia included, which sought gains in Ukraine and Belarus (p. 55).

Now. Medinsky and Chubaryan’s eighth-grade world history (2025): Catherine II “opposed the partition, but in the end agreed,” and Russia took “only territories that in ancient times belonged to Rus” (p. 47). The Russian history volume heads the chapter with Catherine’s motto, “I have restored what was torn away” (p. 222).

Putin. “Then, under Catherine II, Russia regained all its historical lands, including in the south and west.” (Carlson interview, February 2024)

What changed. A crime Russia shared in becomes a homecoming, and it rhymes with a war Putin presents as the recovery of Russia’s “historical lands” in Ukraine.

1830 and 1863: from uprising to separatism

Before. Natalia Lazukova and Olga Zhuravleva’s ninth-grade book (2022): “in 1831 the rising was suppressed” (p. 123); in 1863, “the uprising in Poland was brutally suppressed” (p. 239). Kirill Solovyov and Alexander Shevyrev (2024) list “Russia’s recognition of Poland’s independence” among the insurgents’ aims (p. 176).

Now. The Medinsky-Torkunov ninth-grade book (2025): a “military mutiny” by “Polish separatists” seeking “the re-annexation of primordial Russian lands on the territory of modern Ukraine and Belarus” (p. 29). In 1863, both Polish camps wanted the Commonwealth restored “within the borders of 1772” (p. 238).

Putin. Poland’s leaders “consider today’s Western Ukraine their historical territories. It is well known that they also dream of Belarusian lands.” (Security Council, July 21, 2023)

What changed. Poles fighting for independence become separatists coming for Ukraine and Belarus.

1920: from expansion to Novorossiya and a war crime

Before. Oleg Volobuev, Mikhail Ponomarev, and Vladimir Rogozhkin’s eleventh-grade world history (2020): Poland “began seizing Ukrainian and Belarusian lands” (pp. 40–41). No older book in my database mentions Red Army prisoners dying in Polish camps.

Now. The Medinsky-Torkunov tenth-grade book (2024): Piłsudski, “with active military support from France, England, and the USA,” sought to seize “Little Russia, Novorossiya, and Belarus” (p. 107). Of “up to 120,000” Red Army prisoners, “about 60,000” returned; “several tens of thousands” died from “barbaric treatment… up to and including executions,” which Poland “to this day refuses to recognize as a war crime” (pp. 107–108).

Putin. “Petliura’s men… in 1920 concluded so-called secret conventions with Poland, under which, in exchange for military support, they gave Poland the lands of Galicia and Western Volhynia.” (Security Council, July 2023) In Smolensk in 2010: “According to the latest data, 32,000 died of hunger and disease in Polish captivity.”

What changed. Polish expansion was already in the books. New are Novorossiya, the term revived in 2014 as the banner of Russia’s war in the Donbas, Western backing, and a war-crimes charge that invites students to subtract 60,000 from 120,000. A joint Polish-Russian document collection of 2004 put the death toll at 16,000 to 20,000, mostly from epidemics.

1939: from mixed signals to accomplice

Before. The older books disagreed. The 2016 tenth-grade history of Russia by Alexander Gorinov, Alexander Danilov, Mikhail Morukov, and co-authors, edited by Torkunov, calls September 17 a liberation of western Ukraine and Belarus, yet notes on the same page that “thousands of Polish officers were later shot” (p. 4). Volobuev, Ponomarev, and Rogozhkin (2020) set the Soviet reading of “liberation” beside the Polish reading of another partition (pp. 79–80).

Now. Medinsky and Chubaryan’s tenth-grade world history (2023): in 1938 Poland “became an accomplice of Hitler’s Germany” (p. 139). The Medinsky-Torkunov tenth-grade book (2024): the Red Army took lands “earlier torn away from Russia,” and “residents greeted Soviet troops as liberators” (p. 286). Katyn shrinks to one hedged sentence: “documents… indicate that some of them were shot by the organs of the NKVD” (p. 287).

Putin. “The Poles forced him. They played too far and forced Hitler to start the Second World War with them.” (Carlson interview, February 2024)

What changed. Competing interpretations give way to one, and Poland moves from victim to accomplice. One thing has not changed: no book in my database, old or new, reprints the Politburo decision of March 5, 1940, that ordered the Katyn killings.

Solidarity, NATO, and today’s Poland: from success story to Russophobe

Before. Oleg and Alexander Soroko-Tsyupa’s eleventh-grade contemporary history (2020) explains Solidarity through civil society, Catholicism, and John Paul II, and says martial law merely “froze” Poland’s problems (pp. 124–125). It records NATO’s 1999 enlargement alongside the 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act (p. 203) and counts post-communist Poland among the transition’s economic successes (p. 127).

Now. Solidarity was “ideologically and financially supported by the United States” (world history, grade 11, p. 73). NATO came “right up to Russia’s borders” while Moscow’s “legitimate security interests were openly ignored” (grade 11, p. 323). “Polish nationalism, steeped above all in Russophobia, penetrated every sphere of life” (world history, grade 11, p. 81).

Putin. Polish leaders “probably hope to form some kind of coalition under the NATO umbrella and intervene directly in the conflict in Ukraine, in order to tear off a fatter piece for themselves.” (Security Council, July 2023)

What changed. Within five years, a success story has become a Russophobic NATO outpost.

From 1609 to 2026, the pattern holds: Poland attacks; Russia defends itself, or recovers what was once its own.

Ideology by Other Means

It would be easy to file all this under Polish-Russian grievance, a quarrel between neighbors with four centuries of material to fight over. That would miss the point. Poland is one case study in a broader system. Putin’s Russia has no coherent ideology in the twentieth-century sense: no Marxism-Leninism, no party program, no theory of the future. What it has instead is history. The past does the work that doctrine once did. It tells Russians who their enemies are, which borders are legitimate, and why the war in Ukraine is not a war of conquest but a recovery of “historical lands.”

This is why the Kremlin has treated history as a matter of state security. Since 2020, Russia’s constitution has obliged the state to “defend historical truth.” Russian law now punishes “equating” the roles of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany in World War II. Memorial, the human rights organization that documented Soviet repression, was liquidated by court order at the end of 2021. The unified textbook is the culmination of this effort: the moment when an official narrative stops being something the state defends and becomes something every child is required to learn.

The system is also built for export. According to Ukrainian prosecutors, the Medinsky-Torkunov books have been used since September 1, 2023, in schools in the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson provinces, and in Crimea. In May 2026, a Kyiv court sentenced Medinsky and Torkunov in absentia to ten years in prison for justifying Russia’s aggression through an eleventh-grade textbook. In June of this year, the research director of the Military-Historical Society told Russia’s upper house of parliament that the society’s “black books” about “Banderites” and “Ukronazis” were being distributed in print to Ukrainian prisoners of war, who were then quizzed on their content. The Medinsky textbooks, he added, are in those prison libraries too.

Poland has its own volume in this series. The society recently published a “black book” of its own, A Short History of Polish Russophobia, complete with an exhibition in Moscow. It condenses everything the textbooks say in fragments into a single indictment.

The Gun on the Wall

Chekhov’s rule for playwrights holds that a gun hanging on the wall in the first act must go off by the third. Ukraine shows how Putin hangs the gun. For years before 2022, Russian state media told audiences that Ukraine was an artificial state, its language a dialect, and its government a Western puppet run by “neo-Nazis.” The July 2021 essay turned those claims into presidential doctrine, and the military made it compulsory reading. The address of February 21, 2022, was the last act of the lecture. By the time the invasion began, Russian soldiers and citizens had already been told why it was justified.

Poland’s first act is well advanced. The presidential claims are on record: Poland as Hitler’s accomplice (2019, 2023, 2024); Poland as a predator eyeing western Ukraine and Belarus (2023); Poland’s western territories as “Stalin’s gift,” which Russia will “remind” Warsaw about (2023). The textbook claims are now standard for every pupil: four centuries of Polish aggression, separatism, and Russophobia. And the institutions are in place: a Military-Historical Society that publishes “black books” on Polish Russophobia, mounts exhibitions in Moscow, and distributes its material to prisoners of war.

None of this means war with Poland is coming. A narrative is a necessary condition for such a war, not a sufficient one. Russia’s army is tied down in Ukraine. Poland is a NATO member that now spends more on defense, as a share of GDP, than any other ally, and an attack on it would be an attack on the alliance. The decision to fire would be political, made in the Kremlin for reasons that have little to do with the eighteenth century. What the textbooks change is the domestic cost of that decision. If it is ever made, the Kremlin will not need to persuade its citizens that Poland is an enemy. Their schools will have done that already.

Why Europe Should Read Russian Textbooks

Democracies argue about how to teach their past, often bitterly. Across Europe, history curricula are fought over in parliaments, courts, and elections. That argument is the point: in a democracy, the fight over history is public, plural, and losable. What Russia has done is abolish the argument. There is one series, one set of editors, one “official assessment,” and one enemy list. That is a difference not of degree but of kind.

It also makes the textbooks unusually useful to outsiders. Western analysts spend enormous effort trying to read Kremlin intentions from speeches, leaks, and troop movements. The textbooks are a rarer kind of source: a deliberate, multiyear statement of what the Russian state wants its citizens to believe, signed by the president’s own aide. Their portrait of Poland is a forecast not a description of the past. A child who starts fifth grade this autumn will finish school in 2033, by which point he or she will have learned that Poland has been an aggressor for four hundred years, that its claim to freedom has always been a cover for seizing “Russian lands,” and that its membership in NATO is part of a hostile encirclement. Some of those graduates will go to MGIMO, Torkunov’s university, and staff Russia’s embassies. Many more will be conscripted.

For NATO and EU governments, this suggests three conclusions.

First, take the textbooks seriously as intelligence about intent. When Putin spends a call with Nordic leaders on medieval Slavic history, or tells an American interviewer that Poland “forced” Hitler to invade it, the performance should not be filed under eccentric history. It is the same narrative, at the same moment, that Russian schools were preparing to teach as fact, and it builds the moral case for treating Poland as a legitimate target. Analysts tracking Russian threat perceptions should read the curriculum as closely as they read military doctrine.

Second, put education on the table in any settlement over Ukraine. The man who signed these books has led Russia’s delegation in talks with Kyiv. Whatever lines are eventually drawn, children living under Russian control are being taught from the same textbooks a Ukrainian court has found to justify aggression. Any arrangement that ignores what happens in those classrooms will be setting up the next war.

Third, support the people who keep alternative histories alive. The most rigorous critiques of the Medinsky series have come from Russian exiles, independent journalists, and Polish and Ukrainian historians working in archives and in Russian. They need funding, translation, and audiences. A Russian-language history that tells the truth about Katyn, the partitions, and 1939, and is accessible to a Russian teenager with a VPN, is a modest investment next to the cost of a generation raised to believe its neighbors are its enemies.

In 2023, Putin warned at his Security Council that “our friends in Warsaw” had forgotten that their western lands were Stalin’s gift. “We will remind them,” he said. The new textbooks are how that reminder is being delivered, one classroom at a time. Europe’s capitals should be reading along.

A note on how this text was made. This essay is based on the script and recording of “Jak Putin uczy o Polsce – czytamy rosyjskie podręczniki do historii” (”How Putin Teaches About Poland: Reading Russian History Textbooks”), an episode of Druga Strona Świata published on the Koniec Świata YouTube channel on October 29, 2026. The arguments, research, and choice of sources are my own. AI helped me draft the English text from my Polish script and the episode transcript. I checked the entire text by hand, including every quotation and source, before publication.