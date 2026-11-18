Ahead of the Shenzhen summit, where Putin, Xi and Trump are due to meet, people in Russia started comparing it to Yalta. Pyotr Tolstoy, who chairs the Duma’s international affairs committee, said it could be the first step towards a “new Yalta”. But on 16 November, three days before the summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov brushed the idea aside: all comparisons with Yalta, he said, are “political-science exercises that have nothing to do with reality”. Neither Russia nor China, he added, wants to decide the fate of others, or to have anyone decide its own. Why would the Kremlin, which loves the memory of 1945, push away the most famous summit of 1945? I’ll come back to that at the end. But it was this analogy that got me thinking.

We all know that when the Kremlin talks about Ukraine and the war it is waging against it, it keeps reaching for history. It does so all the time, as the Norwegian prime minister and the Finnish president recently found out for themselves. It would be interesting to ask the same question about China, especially since Russian-Chinese history is genuinely difficult. How does the Kremlin talk about the past when it talks about China?

Let me show you how data science can help answer that.

The corpus

I’ll start with the material. I downloaded the entire kremlin.ru website: 48,469 documents from 31 December 1999 to 13 November 2026. No duplicates, no empty texts. Why are so many fewer documents published in recent years than in 2000–2010? My guess is that the publication policy has changed.

An important methodological caveat: kremlin.ru is not a complete record of what Putin and Medvedev have said. It is a curated, official channel. The Kremlin decides what is published, transcripts can be edited, and some periods are missing altogether, such as Putin’s years as prime minister (2008–2012). Nor is everything on kremlin.ru the president’s own words. Much of the site consists of press releases written by the presidential administration, and transcripts also record what guests, officials and journalists said. For the analysis of historical references, I therefore kept only the passages spoken by the sitting president, Putin or Medvedev, as identified by the speaker labels in the transcripts.

Here you can see how many words the sitting president spoke each year. Medvedev clearly stands out: in 2011 alone, 744,000 words. Of course, this says as much about what the Kremlin chose to publish as about the president himself.

How much is there to read?

This is where the real methodological problem begins. All the speeches and conversations published on kremlin.ru add up to more than 25 million words, around 63,000 pages. No single person can get through that.

If we narrow it down to documents that refer to the past at least once, we are still left with 4,076 documents and 13.7 million words. How do we know they refer to the past? From a dictionary I built for this, which I may write about some day. Keep only the president’s own words and we get 7 million. Only when we go down to the level of sentences about the past are we left with 340,000 words, about 850 pages. That is something a person can actually read.

China at the top of the list

Before I get to history, one more thing: China is now the most frequently mentioned country on kremlin.ru. I counted only country names and official abbreviations (no adjectives, no capitals), and the result is the share of documents that mention a given country at least once. Over the whole period, China ranks third, after the US and Ukraine. In recent years, though, it has been first, including in 2026.

Of course, all this shows is that China gets talked about a lot. It doesn’t necessarily measure how much China matters to the Russians. Data science is the starting point here, not the end. The next step is to put it in context. Jo Guldi describes this as combining distant reading with close reading, reading from afar and up close at the same time.

History for special occasions

When Putin talks about China, he turns to history mainly on round anniversaries of 1945: in 2015, 2020 and 2025. That’s when there are interviews for Xinhua and parades in Moscow and Beijing. Not surprising, but it shows up clearly.

What is remembered and what is left unsaid

What does the Kremlin recall? Above all, the war against Japanese militarism, the end of the Second World War in September 1945, the 2001 Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness, and Khalkhin Gol.

Far more interesting is what isn’t there. There is no Soviet help with China’s industrialisation. No Sino-Soviet treaty of 1950. No Sino-Soviet split, and no border clashes on Damansky Island in 1969 (Damansky comes up once, in 2000, in a tribute to soldiers, but not in talk about China). No Cultural Revolution, no Great Leap Forward, no Tiananmen, no normalisation of 1989. Zhou Enlai never appears. Mao appears once, in 2026, as the founder of the state.

And the imperial period is practically absent: the treaties of Aigun and Peking, Nerchinsk, the Boxer Rebellion. Yet this was a time when Russia itself was one of the powers colonising China. That is very, very interesting.

Above is the same analysis in fuller form: the light bar is everything the president said, the dark part only what he said in the context of China. And here’s a curiosity: it isn’t only the difficult history that goes unmentioned. There are also no Soviet volunteer pilots, who fought in China in 1937–41, and no Nanjing massacre. Yet both would fit perfectly into the story of a shared fight against Japan.

Constellations of the past

Finally: what do these references connect to, what constellations of the past do they form when the Kremlin talks about China? At the centre are the Great Patriotic War, the USSR and the war against Japan. There is also a thread running from that war to today’s “neo-Nazis”, in other words to the war against Ukraine.

Why not Yalta?

Which brings me back to Peskov. Why distance himself from Yalta, when the Kremlin so eagerly recalls the end of the Second World War together with China? One possible answer: China wasn’t at Yalta. Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin decided the shape of the post-war world without it. Worse, in the secret agreement on the Far East, Stalin was promised the lease of Port Arthur, a share in the Chinese Eastern Railway and the status quo in Outer Mongolia, all at China’s expense and without asking Chiang Kai-shek.

For Beijing, Yalta is hardly a good memory. It is one more chapter of great powers settling China’s affairs over its head. And that rhymes with what the charts show. The Kremlin recalls the shared victory over Japan, September 1945, the parades. It does not recall the moments when Russia took something from China: Aigun, Peking, Port Arthur (which comes up just twice in all presidential speech, once in talk about China). Yalta belongs to that second set.

Note how Peskov put it: nobody should decide China’s fate either. And Beijing is keeping its distance at the same moment: on 17 November the Chinese outlet The Paper ran a debate in which Chinese, Russian and American experts all rejected the “new Yalta” analogy: Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University; Fyodor Lukyanov of the Valdai Discussion Club; and Susan Thornton of Yale University. So Peskov’s denial may not only be diplomacy aimed at the West. It may be the same selective memory: 1945 with China, yes; 1945 at China’s expense, no. That is a hypothesis, of course, and testing it means going back to close reading.

What follows from this

Methods like these let us take on huge corpora and show quantitatively things that a single person could neither count nor even notice with the naked eye. But we have to remember what they answer: first of all, the question of what is being said. The next step has to be context: why it is said, in what circumstances, and whether all mentions carry the same weight. One sentence in a Xinhua interview is not the same as a speech at a parade.

What is also clearly visible, I think, is the “repetitiveness” and “ritual” that Jeffrey Olick stressed so strongly in memory studies. Memory politics is made through exactly this kind of repetition, which we normally dismiss as boring. Here, though, you can see the method, and you can see that such things are built over years.

And one last thing: this shows that it is worth watching how the past becomes one of the ways of communicating in international relations.

Sources

Jo Guldi, The Dangerous Art of Text Mining: A Methodology for Digital History (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2023).

Jeffrey K. Olick, “Genre Memories and Memory Genres: A Dialogical Analysis of May 8, 1945 Commemorations in the Federal Republic of Germany”, American Sociological Review 64, no. 3 (1999): 381–402.

Pyotr Tolstoy on a “new Yalta”: The Moscow Times, 14 November 2026.

Dmitry Peskov on Yalta, 16 November 2026 (Izvestia): PGurus, 17 November 2026.

The Paper roundtable, 17 November 2026: Treadstone 71 daily brief, 17 November 2026.

All charts: kremlin.ru, documents published 31 December 1999 – 13 November 2026, own computation.

A note on how this was written: I used AI to help me tidy up and edit the text. The research, the data, the corpus, the analysis and the argument are my own, and every figure and source has been checked by hand.