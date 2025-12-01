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The End of Novaya Gazeta: The Kremlin No Longer Needs an Alibi
Novaya Gazeta survived six murders, a Nobel Prize and four years of war. Its closure says less about the paper than about what Putin's Russia has…
16 hrs ago
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Bartek Gajos
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The House of Putin and the House of Trump
Russia negotiates with the United States the way royal houses once negotiated with one another.
Nov 9
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Bartek Gajos
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One Textbook, One Enemy: How Putin's Russia Teaches Poland
Don't treat Putin's history lectures as eccentricities. They are drafts of the curriculum: Russia's portrait of Poland shows what a generation is being…
Nov 2
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Bartek Gajos
14
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October 2026
The Kiselyov Era Is Over
Dmitry Kiselyov's removal from Russia's flagship Sunday news show shows that no face of Kremlin propaganda is untouchable. It also hints that the…
Oct 28
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Bartek Gajos
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Ranking the Dead: Poland, Ukraine, and the Memory War over the UPA
Why Poland and Ukraine keep fighting over the UPA, and why the past now runs our politics
Oct 23
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Bartek Gajos
5
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December 2025
Can Russia Change? A Case for Historical Mindfulness
Russia isn’t trapped by its past – it’s trapped by the lessons it refuses to learn from it.
Dec 1, 2025
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Bartek Gajos
5
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3
November 2025
The Witkoff Tapes: A Crisis of Loyalty, Strategy, and Competence
The leaks don’t just expose one rogue adviser - they reveal how deeply the Trump camp’s “deal-first” logic is warping the Ukraine–Russia landscape.
Nov 26, 2025
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Bartek Gajos
3
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September 2025
Putin at Bergedorfer: Russia’s Lost Empire and the West’s Dilemma
When Germany’s defense minister had a dispute with Russia’s deputy defense minister in 1994, Vladimir Putin unexpectedly joined the debate.
Sep 5, 2025
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Bartek Gajos
1
August 2025
St. Petersburg 1994: When Putin Listened and the West Worried (Part I)
Russia’s democratic turn looked fragile. Western delegates said so — in front of Vladimir Putin.
Aug 7, 2025
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Bartek Gajos
3
June 2025
“There Will Be No More Commissar Ustinov”: How Putin’s Russia Fell Back in Love with Stalin
When a dictator reappears in state-approved book and sentiment charts, it’s not nostalgia - it’s narrative warfare. Stalin’s comeback is no coincidence.
Jun 15, 2025
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Bartek Gajos
1
How I Analyzed the Book by Members of Russia’s Security Council – A Text-Mining Approach
You can find the full analysis here. In this section, I explain how I converted the PDF version of the book into a format suitable for text-mining…
Jun 3, 2025
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Bartek Gajos
“Victory” Reloaded: Why Putin’s Elites Are Fighting Ukraine with WWII Language
It’s not every day that a Russian elite publishes a collective volume on WWII that reads like a policy memo for contemporary warfare against Ukraine …
Jun 3, 2025
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Bartek Gajos
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© 2026 Bartek Gajos
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